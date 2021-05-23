Double Click 970×250

Karachi: No Respite From Hour-Long Power Outage In Few Areas

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 11:21 am
Karachi Power outage

The restoration efforts are progressing swiftly after Karachi faced a major power outage on Saturday but still electricity in various parts of the city is yet to be restored.

As per the latest reports, the power supply remains suspended in Baldia Ittehad Town, Qaim Khani Colony, Orangi, Shantinagar, Korangi, Malir Shamsi Society and Shah Faisal Colony.

Several areas of Lyari are also without power since the electricity breakdown occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Massive Power Outage

Karachi has faced a massive power outrage as several areas are left without electricity with no respite amidst the hot weather conditions across the city.

According to the official announcement by K-Electric, the power distributor, the Power supply to 25 grid stations has been suspended, leaving most parts of the metropolis without electricity.

The areas that faced the power outage include New Karachi, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Federal B Area and North Nazimabad.

In a statement on Twitter, K-Electric, said: “Interruption in power supply are being reported from some parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this.”

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy said that the power interruption in the city was caused by the tripping of the NKI line.

“The teams of KE and NTDC are working to restore the supply and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of tripping.”

On the other hand, during the restoration process, initial reports were received of smoke from one of four busbars used for the outgoing supply of power from the KE’s Bin Qasim Power Station 1 whereas no fault was discovered on the generation side.

