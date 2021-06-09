Double Click 728 x 90
Anil Kapoor shares childhood photos of Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

Raba Noor

09th Jun, 2021. 09:53 pm
Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor takes a step back in time with the sweet childhood photos of his daughter Sonam Kapoor to mark her 36th birthday.

The Malang actor took to Instagram and shares adorable throwback memories and also pens down a heartwarming birthday note.

He wrote “To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart… @sonamkapoor, watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids.”

He further said, “You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it’s one of my favorite things about you.”

“I’m so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can’t wait to be with you again… Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!.”

