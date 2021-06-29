Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is also a fan of Hina Dilpazeer

Famous Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also turned out to be a fan of Pakistani actress and comedian Hina Dilpazeer.

Actress Hina Dilpazeer proved her talent by showing the essence of acting in popular dramas and that is why her fans also appreciate her across the border in India.

A statement made by Indian actor Anil Kapoor a few years ago is going viral on social media.

The actor had said in the interview that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, if the platform is provided then no talent can compete with Pakistani artists, singers, musicians, actors, and actresses.

Actor Anil Kapoor, while appreciating the talents of Pakistani artists, said that he was impressed by Hina Dilpazeer, a well-known actress and comedian in the Pakistani drama industry.

Actor Ranil Kapoor, who was launching his TV series 24 in India at the time, said that he considers Hina is an inspiring figure.

It is a moment of pride for Pakistani media that Indian actors enlist Hina’s acting skills in their academy to encourage students to learn the art of playing different roles in different ways.