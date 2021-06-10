Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Economic Survey: Pakistan’s agriculture growth almost meet 2.8% target

Shahnawaz Akhter

10th Jun, 2021. 06:17 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Economic Survey

KARACHI: The agriculture sector growth declined to 2.77 per cent in the outgoing fiscal year 2020/21, compared with the growth of 3.31 per cent in the preceding fiscal year, the Economic Survey of Pakistan revealed on Thursday.

However, the agriculture sector growth was almost near to the target of 2.8 per cent set for the outgoing fiscal year.

The survey showed that the growth of important crops (wheat, rice, sugarcane, maize and cotton) during the year is 4.65 per cent.
The production of major Kharif crops 2020, such as sugarcane, maize and rice indicated considerable improvement and surpassed the production targets, compared with the last year.

The production of sugarcane increased 22 per cent to 81.009 million tonnes from 66.380 million tonnes; rice, 13.6 per cent to 8.419 million tonnes from 7.414 million tonnes and maize, 7.4 per cent to 8.465 million tonnes from 7.883 million tonnes.

However, the cotton crop suffered mainly due to a decline in area sown, heavy monsoon rains and pest attacks. The cotton production reduced by 22.8 per cent to 7.064 million bales from 9.148 million bales last year.

Wheat is the most important Rabi crop, which showed a growth of 8.1 per cent and reached a record high production level of 27.293 million tonnes, compared with 25.248 million tonnes last year. For the Rabi crops 2020/21, the government provided a comprehensive “Rabi Package”, comprising subsidies on fertiliser, fungicides and weedicides, together with an increase in the minimum support price of wheat to Rs1,800/40kg.

Other crops having a share of 11.69 per cent in agriculture value-addition and 2.24 per cent in GDP, showed a growth of 1.41 per cent because of increase in the production of fodder, vegetables and fruits. Cotton ginning declined 15.58 per cent due to fall in the production of cotton crop.

The overall crops sector, having a share of 35.81 per cent in agriculture value addition and 6.87 per cent in GDP, witnessed a growth of 2.47 per cent.

Water availability during Kharif 2020 remained at 65.1 million acres feet (MAF), showing a slight decrease of 0.2 per cent, compared with 65.2MAF of Kharif 2019. Rabi season 2020/21 received 31.2MAF, showing an increase of 6.9 per cent over Rabi 2019/20.

According to the survey, domestic production of fertiliser during FY21 (July-March) increased 5.9 per cent over the same period of the previous year, mainly due to increase in the supply of additional gas. There was an upsurge in total off-take of fertiliser nutrients by 15.2 per cent largely due to the upward revision in wheat support price and decrease in the urea price by 12 per cent.

During FY21 (July-March), the total tractor production was 36,653, compared with 23,266 produced last year, an increase of 57.5 per cent. The increase was largely due to an improved liquidity position of farmers.

The agriculture lending institutions disbursed Rs953.7 billion during July-March, FY21, which is 63.6 per cent of the overall annual target of Rs1,500 billion and 4.6 per cent higher than the disbursement of Rs912.2 billion made during the same period last year.

Livestock having a share of 60.07 per cent in agriculture and 11.53 per cent in GDP, achieved a growth of 3.06 per cent. The fishing sector, with a share of 2.01 per cent in agriculture value addition and 0.39 per cent in GDP, grew 0.73 per cent, while forestry sector, having share of 2.10 per cent in agriculture and 0.40 per cent in GDP, grew 1.42 per cent, the survey revealed.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

economic survey
11 seconds ago
Economic Survey: Fiscal deficit projected at 7% amid lower expenditures, rise in revenue

KARACHI: The Finance Ministry has estimated a 7 per cent fiscal deficit...
Rupee Weakens
22 mins ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee weakened by 23 paisas against the US dollar on...
Prime Minister Imran Khan
47 mins ago
No income tax on pensions; PM Imran Khan rejects proposal

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has outrightly rejected the proposal of the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 10th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 10th June 2021, Find currency...
Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further
3 hours ago
Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further

KARACHI: The domestic consumers might face another financial burden in the shape...
Overseas Pakistanis send record $26.7 billion in 11 months
4 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis send record $26.7 billion in 11 months

KARACHI: Workers’ remittances registered a sharp growth of 29.4 percent to $26.7...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

economic survey
11 seconds ago
Economic Survey: Fiscal deficit projected at 7% amid lower expenditures, rise in revenue

KARACHI: The Finance Ministry has estimated a 7 per cent fiscal deficit...
Yuvraj Singh
9 mins ago
Yuvraj Singh opened up about his desire to become Team India captain

“I was expecting to captain India but then MS Dhoni’s name was...
Murad Raas Lahore
11 mins ago
Heatwave: Punjab changes school timings

The private and public school timings have been changed due to the...
monsoon rain
20 mins ago
Mumbai building collapse after first monsoon rain kills 11

At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed on Thursday after...