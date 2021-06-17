Double Click 728 x 90
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: contestant Anushka Sen tested positive for Covid-19

Raba Noor

17th Jun, 2021. 08:32 pm
Anushka Sen tested positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actress Anushka Sen, who is the youngest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

To ensure maximum safety, the entire KKK team has been subjected to Covid-19 tests on a regular basis.

Unfortunately, following the last test, Anushka’s reports came back positive.

According to Indian media, the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was stopped after Anushka Sen tested positive
in Cape Town, South Africa.

Anushka has been quarantined in Cape Town and the rest of the show contestants are undergoing corona tests.

“After the actress (Anushka) tested positive, the entire crew including the celebrities present there went under COVID-19 test again and all of them tested negative. After which the actress has been sent for isolation whereas shooting is on with the rest of the crew”, Indian media stated

