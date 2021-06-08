Vidya Balan announces Sherni is here in her printed saree shoot

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan announces the arrival of Sherni in new photos from a photoshoot.

For the recent shoot, the actress wore a stunning saree with illustrations of tigers, flowers, and birds.

Vida took to Instagram and share a picture of herself draped in a printed saree.

She captioned the image, “Mood All day, EVERYDAY.”

Take a look at her post:

The saree is from the shelves of the clothing brand, Aishr. Printed on sustainable muslin fabric with biodegradable dyes, the six yards featured prints in various colors like blue, white, brown, green, pink, and more.