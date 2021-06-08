Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Vidya Balan announces Sherni is here in her printed saree shoot

Raba Noor

08th Jun, 2021. 11:01 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Vidya Balan

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan announces the arrival of Sherni in new photos from a photoshoot.

For the recent shoot, the actress wore a stunning saree with illustrations of tigers, flowers, and birds.

Vida took to Instagram and share a picture of herself draped in a printed saree.

She captioned the image, “Mood All day, EVERYDAY.”

Take a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

The saree is from the shelves of the clothing brand, Aishr. Printed on sustainable muslin fabric with biodegradable dyes, the six yards featured prints in various colors like blue, white, brown, green, pink, and more.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

6 hours ago
Photos: Madhuri Dixit treats fans with new ethnic looks

Madhuri Dixit and fashion goes hand in hand all the time whenever...
Shilpa Shetty
8 hours ago
‘Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty’ Shamita Shetty heartfelt note for sister

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today. While the social...
Neha Kakkar
1 day ago
‘Wish I could give you more’ says Rohanpreet on Neha’s Birthday bash

On the special occasion of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s Birthday, her husband...
Deepika Padukone
1 day ago
Photos: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in her least favorite color

Deepika Padukone dislikes the color yellow, yet she slayed in all yellow...
Evelyn Sharma Wedding
2 days ago
Ye Jawani Hai Deewani Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Married To Her Fiancé In Australia

A German model and Indian film actress Evelyn Sharma has tied the...
Yami Gautam
2 days ago
Yami Gautam shares Pictures from her private wedding ceremony with Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam surprised her fans on Friday when she shared photographs of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

General Qamar Javed Bajwa
2 hours ago
Pakistan values to fraternal relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on General...
Murad Ali Shah
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil 10 mega schemes for Karachi

Sindh government to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the...
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’
2 hours ago
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’

Barcelona confirmed that ‘Manchester City’ striker ‘Sergio Aguero’ will join the club...
budget
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Punjab govt suggests 10pc growth in salaries, pensions of govt employees

The Punjab government is all set to present the budget 2021-22, before...