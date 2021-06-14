Double Click 728 x 90
‘We need to ensure that we have a safe environment to go to work’ Lara Dutta

Raba Noor

14th Jun, 2021. 11:52 pm
Lara Dutta

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta credits the pandemic experience with helping her find a new version of herself and teaching her the importance of enjoying the present rather than worrying about the future.

With the second wave of the virus crisis bringing a tsunami of disruption, actress Lara Dutta admits spending her time trying to find a sense of calm by learning to let go of the control.

“I like to be in control of things, and everything that this year, and last year, has taught me is that, ‘You are in control of nothing’. So, letting go of control has been a difficult lesson for me,” she stated.

For Dutta, accepting it and moving forward has been tough, as she said, “Whether it’s relinquishing it into somebody else’s hands or just leaving things up to destiny, it has been difficult for me because I’m used to being a control freak”.

The 43 years old actress further said, “Slowly, I realised that it’s for my own physical and mental health that I should be able to just relax and let go, even if things don’t go exactly the way I envision. There are some things in life that aren’t just up to me,”

Moreover, she further said, “To really enjoy being in this moment, right now. I just read it somewhere, which was ‘You are never going to have this version of yourself ever again’. So, sit down and spend some time with it,”

Before the second wave of lockdown, the actor was shooting non-stop since June 2020. That was scary, as she reasons, “Acting is one of the few rare professions where we can’t wear a mask to work. You can just say a prayer and cover yourself with God’s grace, and hope for the best. There is a lot of stuff happening, but we need to ensure that we have a safe environment for everybody to come to work and go back healthy and safe.”

