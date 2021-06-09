What was Hira Mani’s reply to being called Katrina Kaif?

One of the leading actresses of the Pakistani drama industry, Hira Mani responded to a user who compared her to the Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif.

Hira Mani, who has a fun-loving nature, wins the hearts of fans with her fun-filled posts and captions, but this time, her response to being compared to Katrina has also won over the hearts of the fans.

A fan of Hira Mani was shocked to see a striking resemblance to Katrina in her recent photo and commented asking, “Is this Katrina Kaif or Hira Mani?”

Hira Mani replied to the user saying, “Bro Katrina Kaif ki bhee maa hu”

At the end of the comment, the actress also wrote her well-known phrase ‘I am called Hira Mani’.

Earlier this week, Hira Mani received the second dose of the Covid 19 vaccine and she shared the news via her Instagram account.

Taking to her Instagram account she shared a video saying “Covid. Hou gayi vaccination (Vaccination done)”.