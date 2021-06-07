Why Parineeti Chopra is not satisfied with her work?

Renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has admitted that she is not satisfied with her work.

Apart from ‘Ishaqzaade’, Parineeti, who started her career with ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, has so far failed to give any major blockbuster movie to the film industry while complaining that offers do not come accordingly.

In an interview with Indian media, the actress said that in the last five years, there were several scenes in many films that she was unhappy with.

“I had confidence in myself but the filmmaker has not yet offered me the role I have been waiting for for years. I sign films very differently and I am constantly distrusted,” she said.

“Many times I came home very unhappy because I knew the film was not good,” Parineeti said in an interview.

On the work front, Parineeti recently plays a lead role in the Netflix film The Girl on the Train.

The Girl on the Train is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language mystery thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.