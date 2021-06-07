Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Why Parineeti Chopra is not satisfied with her work?

Raba Noor

08th Jun, 2021. 12:44 am
Double Click 160 x 600
parineeti chopra

Renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has admitted that she is not satisfied with her work.

Apart from ‘Ishaqzaade’, Parineeti, who started her career with ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, has so far failed to give any major blockbuster movie to the film industry while complaining that offers do not come accordingly.

In an interview with Indian media, the actress said that in the last five years, there were several scenes in many films that she was unhappy with.

“I had confidence in myself but the filmmaker has not yet offered me the role I have been waiting for for years. I sign films very differently and I am constantly distrusted,” she said.

“Many times I came home very unhappy because I knew the film was not good,” Parineeti said in an interview.

On the work front, Parineeti recently plays a lead role in the Netflix film The Girl on the Train.

The Girl on the Train is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language mystery thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Yumna Zaidi
7 hours ago
‘Didn’t work in any drama without make-up’ Says Yumna Zaidi

Leading Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi says that she has not come on...
Kubra Khan
7 hours ago
Which Turkish drama Kubra Khan likes the most?

Pakistani actor Kubra Khan reveals that historical Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugul is...
BTS Festa 2021
8 hours ago
Check out the latest BTS retro-inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa

BTS K-pop band has unveiled a new photo collection in support of...
Hina Khan
9 hours ago
Photos: Hina Khan looks fabulous in green off-shoulder attire

Indian Television actress Hina Khan, who has won the hearts of her...
I May Destroy You
12 hours ago
British Academy TV Awards: ‘I May Destroy You’ wins

In a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled issues from sexual consent...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Congratulate Harry and Meghan
14 hours ago
Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Delighted On Arrival Of Baby Lilli

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
24 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...