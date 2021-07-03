Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Alizey Shah breaks silence over Yasir Nawaz’s claim

Web DeskWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 05:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Alizey Shah breaks silence over Yasir Nawaz’s claim

In Ahsan Khan’s weekly show ‘Timeout with Ahsan Khan’, director and actor Yasir Nawaz and a veteran morning show host Nida Yasir were invited as guests where they shared their experience in the entertainment industry. In response to a question, Yasir shared that he had difficulty working with Alizey Shah in the drama serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

He further said that he didn’t like working with the actress so much so that when the team urged to increase the drama episodes, he sternly turned down the offer without considering the drama’s rising fame.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress Alizey Shah retorted “I think everyone is different. Everyone connects to a person differently. For instance, just like our families, we don’t get along with everyone. We might have a difference of opinion from our father or mother. Similarly, our drama sets are like a family. We don’t always get along. One should expect the same behaviour same as they behave towards them. If you will misbehave with me, I will not stay quiet. I will respond back.”

It exasperated Yasir to act with Alizey and he was not enjoying it, Nida further elaborated. “Yasir usually gets along with everyone and doesn’t have issues with his co-actors while acting, but I don’t comprehend why he didn’t get along with Alizey.”

“I think one has to be cautious who one is going to be cast with otherwise the experiences do not turn out good for actors.” She continued. Yasir further added “actors should keep their private life separate while they are on the set for acting. I couldn’t agree with the team for increasing the number of episodes although the reduction in the number of episodes was agreeable from my side.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

FO condoles death of seven Canadian Pakistanis in house fire
1 hour ago
FO condoles death of seven Canadian Pakistanis in house fire

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Saturday condoled the death of...
Bushra Ansari dance
2 hours ago
Bushra Ansari’s dance moves set the floor ablaze

The video of senior actress Bushra Ansari dancing at a wedding event...
Faysal Qureshi
3 hours ago
Watch Faysal Qureshi lose his temper live on-air

In a recent segment of the game show, ‘Khush Raho Pakistan’, host...
Amitabh Bachchan
5 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan expresses pride over his granddaughter’s achievements

Talking about the recent achievements and feats of his granddaughter Navya Naveli...
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce
5 hours ago
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce

Bollywood Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, 56, and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao,...
Preity Zinta garden
6 hours ago
Preity G Zinta takes fans around her organic home garden

Plants planted by renowned Indian actress Preity Zinta during the Corona lockdown...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSX
3 mins ago
Pakistan stocks to remain volatile next week ahead of results season

KARACHI: Having witnessed a flattish outgoing week, the Pakistan stocks are expected...
AJK president stresses over providing quality education
9 mins ago
AJK president stresses over providing quality education

President Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday emphasized over the...
Businessmen resent petroleum products price hike, demands cut in taxes
18 mins ago
Businessmen resent petroleum products price hike, demands cut in taxes

KARACHI: The businessmen have resented the recent price hike in the petroleum...
NCRA to lead technological uplift, innovations in Pakistan soon
33 mins ago
NCRA to lead technological uplift, innovations in Pakistan soon

KARACHI: The National Centre for Robotics and Automation (NCRA) will lead technological...