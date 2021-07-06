Double Click 728 x 90
Armeena Khan Shares adorable photos with her Husband

Raba Noor

06th Jul, 2021. 08:11 pm
Armeena Khan husband

Pakistani gorgeous actress Armeena Khan shared adorable photos with her husband, Fesl Khan. She has spent most of her life in the United Kingdom.

Took to Instagram, the beautiful actress recently shares multiple snaps, and fans are loving it.

Have a look at her pictures:

Armeena started her career with her first drama Shab-e-Arzoo Ka Alam alongside Mohib Mirza.

However, her famous project was Bin Roye film and drama which was a hit and her innocent face became popular and the public started recognizing her.

Armeena and Fesl Khan got married in the United Kingdom, she also lives there. Recently, the actress is enjoying her vacation with her husband Fesl Khan.

