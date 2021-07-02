Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 03:42 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing 'harmful extremist content'

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on the edge of becoming extremists. The in-app messages, which Facebook has confirmed are a test, lead users to anti-extremism resources.

The new prompts, which have been observed by Twitter users in recent days, have been reported by the media. One version is designed for anyone who may know someone who is on the verge of becoming an extremist. “Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming extremist?” it asks.

Another message appears to warn users who may have come into contact with extremist information on the platform. “Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment,” it says. “You can take action now to protect yourself and others.”

Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, acknowledged the messages are “part of our ongoing Redirect Initiative work.” The initiative is part of a larger attempt by Facebook to combat extremism on its platform by collaborating with organizations such as Life After Hate, which assists people in leaving extremist groups. According to the media, the notifications will direct users to live After Hate or other resources.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Samsung Galaxy A03s
3 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
Moderna vaccine doses arrived in Islamabad
23 mins ago
2.5mn doses Of US Moderna COVID Vaccine Arrived In Islamabad

Pakistan has on Friday received 2.5mn doses of COVID vaccine Moderna under...
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration
26 mins ago
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration

Realme launched its latest phone, Realme C25s, on June 8. And last...
Twitter is considering only allowing you to tweet to 'trusted friends.'
32 mins ago
Twitter is considering only allowing you to tweet to ‘trusted friends.’

Twitter is considering new ways to access tweets to specified groups of...
Zardari taken to hospital
36 mins ago
Asif Zardari Taken To Hospital After His Health Deteriorates

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been moved to...
Sending high-resolution WhatsApp videos may get better and easierSending high-resolution WhatsApp videos may get better and easier
51 mins ago
Sending high-resolution WhatsApp videos may get better and easier

You may no longer need to send high-resolution WhatsApp videos as documents...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Economic
54 seconds ago
Economic reforms key to achieve sustainable growth: experts

JAMSHORO: The Pakistan government should take effective measures to reduce non-development expenditures,...
Samsung Galaxy A03s
3 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
World Bank
15 mins ago
World Bank financing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout exceeds $4 billion for 50

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has announced that it is providing over $4...
Moderna vaccine doses arrived in Islamabad
23 mins ago
2.5mn doses Of US Moderna COVID Vaccine Arrived In Islamabad

Pakistan has on Friday received 2.5mn doses of COVID vaccine Moderna under...