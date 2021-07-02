Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on the edge of becoming extremists. The in-app messages, which Facebook has confirmed are a test, lead users to anti-extremism resources.

The new prompts, which have been observed by Twitter users in recent days, have been reported by the media. One version is designed for anyone who may know someone who is on the verge of becoming an extremist. “Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming extremist?” it asks.

Facebook is now signposting help if you think a friend is becoming an extremist 😳 h/t @disclosetv pic.twitter.com/7L5B0UORzj — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 1, 2021

Another message appears to warn users who may have come into contact with extremist information on the platform. “Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment,” it says. “You can take action now to protect yourself and others.”

Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, acknowledged the messages are “part of our ongoing Redirect Initiative work.” The initiative is part of a larger attempt by Facebook to combat extremism on its platform by collaborating with organizations such as Life After Hate, which assists people in leaving extremist groups. According to the media, the notifications will direct users to live After Hate or other resources.