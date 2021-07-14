Katrina Kaif looks alluring in pink bodycon on her rooftop, watch video

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is known to be quite the fashionista and her impeccable choice of attire leaves her fans in awe. Once again, she proved her perfect choice of attire as she shared a video montage of her playful photos.

Took to Instagram, the Kay Beauty founder left netizens gushing over her style as she rocked in a series of photos clicked on her rooftop in a pretty dress.

Sharing the video Katrina wrote in the caption, “Cover me in” followed by the sun emoji.

Take a look at her video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In the video, Katrina is donning a pink abstract bodycon dress. With her hair left open and soft curls in them.

Katrina’s diehard fans and friends showed their love by commenting on her video one wrote “Love you the biggest female superstar of India.” Another wrote, “Gorgeous look.” Another fan wrote, “My childhood favorite.”