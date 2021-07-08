Double Click 728 x 90
Recipe: Welcome the weekend with crispy, crunchy Fajita Iceberg Chicken Wraps

Raba NoorWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 12:46 am
Chicken Wraps recipe

If you are looking for the easiest and quickest meals that can be made for lunch or dinner, search no further as we got you sorted with a recipe of Fajita Iceberg Chicken Wraps which we stumbled upon in our quest to welcome the weekend on a flavourful note.

High-five if you are trying to eat healthier this year for weight loss or just to feel better and if your diet contains chicken, this recipe will work as good news for you and make you enter the weekend licking your lips.

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

Chicken boneless 250g

Capsicum 1 medium

Onion 1 medium

Oil for brushing

Salt 1/4 tsp

Red Pepper 1/4 tsp

Cumin Powder 1/4 tsp

Coriander Powder 1/4 tsp

Vinegar 1/2 tsp

Soya sauce 1/2 tsp

Lettuce (4 leaves)

Sour Cream 2 tsp (optional)

Method:

Marinate chicken with spices and sauces for 30 minutes. Wash the lettuce leaves and pat them dry. Brush a cast-iron pan with oil. Cook chicken and vegetables on low flame for around 8-10 minutes. Keep stirring while cooking.

Set aside the chicken. Assemble the wrap. Add chicken and vegetable mixture. Then top with sour cream (optional). Enjoy the crispy crunchy wrap!

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

