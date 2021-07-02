Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sending high-resolution WhatsApp videos may get better and easier

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 03:10 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Sending high-resolution WhatsApp videos may get better and easierSending high-resolution WhatsApp videos may get better and easier

You may no longer need to send high-resolution WhatsApp videos as documents through the app. The current beta version of the messaging app indicates that new high-quality alternatives are on the way.

Messaging tools like WhatsApp have always been useful, and they have become even more in the last year as the Covid-19 pandemic has kept us locked in our homes. It is essential to have a quick, reliable messaging service that you can use on a regular basis. According to Android Police, this is one of the primary reasons Google “improves its RCS capabilities.”

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging systems in the world, and it is really convenient, but it does have some limits. For example, on WhatsApp, high-resolution video files are always compressed and shared as documents in the chat. However, this may change soon, as a future update may eventually bring in quality options for users to choose from.

WABetaInfo spotted WhatsApp beta 2.21.14.6 on Android, which hints at a feature that allows you to change the default quality of the video while sending it. As you can see under the “Storage and data” option, WhatsApp currently does not allow you to customize your video choices. This is what is predicted to change in the near future.

The most recent beta version has three options for determining the upload compression of the video you are sending: “Auto,” “Best quality,” and “Data saver.”

The “Auto” option is “recommended,” however it may simply send the videos as compressed files over poor Internet connections. The “Data saver” option is ideal for users who want/need to send movies to others but do not want to use up their entire monthly data allowance in the process. We should be looking forward to the “Best quality” choice.

For the time being, the only way to send high-resolution videos over WhatsApp is in the attached document format. Users may finally be able to share a video directly from the gallery without losing quality, even if it takes longer than the other alternatives, thanks to the new “Best quality” option.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Samsung Galaxy A03s
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing 'harmful extremist content'
19 mins ago
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on...
Moderna vaccine doses arrived in Islamabad
23 mins ago
2.5mn doses Of US Moderna COVID Vaccine Arrived In Islamabad

Pakistan has on Friday received 2.5mn doses of COVID vaccine Moderna under...
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration
26 mins ago
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration

Realme launched its latest phone, Realme C25s, on June 8. And last...
Twitter is considering only allowing you to tweet to 'trusted friends.'
33 mins ago
Twitter is considering only allowing you to tweet to ‘trusted friends.’

Twitter is considering new ways to access tweets to specified groups of...
Zardari taken to hospital
36 mins ago
Asif Zardari Taken To Hospital After His Health Deteriorates

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been moved to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Economic
1 min ago
Economic reforms key to achieve sustainable growth: experts

JAMSHORO: The Pakistan government should take effective measures to reduce non-development expenditures,...
Samsung Galaxy A03s
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
World Bank
16 mins ago
World Bank financing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout exceeds $4 billion for 50

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has announced that it is providing over $4...
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing 'harmful extremist content'
19 mins ago
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on...