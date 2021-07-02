Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Twitter is considering only allowing you to tweet to ‘trusted friends.’

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 03:28 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Twitter is considering only allowing you to tweet to 'trusted friends.'

Twitter is considering new ways to access tweets to specified groups of individuals. The business showed two new feature concepts that would allow users to target tweets to specific audiences without switching accounts or changing privacy settings.

The first would enable people to identify “trusted friends,” so that certain tweets would be viewable only to that group. The concept is similar to Instagram’s Stories “close friends” feature. Twitter’s version, according to an image given by Twitter designer Andrew Courter, would allow users to toggle the audience, similar to how you can choose who may reply to you.

He went on to say that “perhaps you could also see trusted friends’ Tweets first” in your timeline, which will provide an alternative to Twitter’s current chronological or algorithmic “home” timelines.

Another feature would be the ability for people of using several personas or “facets” from the same account. A user, for example, may have a professional identity where they tweet about work-related topics and a personal identity where they tweet about friends and family.

Users may be able to make any of their personas public or private, and new followers may be able to select which “facet” they want to see tweets from.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Samsung Galaxy A03s
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing 'harmful extremist content'
19 mins ago
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on...
Moderna vaccine doses arrived in Islamabad
24 mins ago
2.5mn doses Of US Moderna COVID Vaccine Arrived In Islamabad

Pakistan has on Friday received 2.5mn doses of COVID vaccine Moderna under...
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration
26 mins ago
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration

Realme launched its latest phone, Realme C25s, on June 8. And last...
Zardari taken to hospital
36 mins ago
Asif Zardari Taken To Hospital After His Health Deteriorates

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been moved to...
Sending high-resolution WhatsApp videos may get better and easierSending high-resolution WhatsApp videos may get better and easier
51 mins ago
Sending high-resolution WhatsApp videos may get better and easier

You may no longer need to send high-resolution WhatsApp videos as documents...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Economic
1 min ago
Economic reforms key to achieve sustainable growth: experts

JAMSHORO: The Pakistan government should take effective measures to reduce non-development expenditures,...
Samsung Galaxy A03s
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
World Bank
16 mins ago
World Bank financing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout exceeds $4 billion for 50

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has announced that it is providing over $4...
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing 'harmful extremist content'
19 mins ago
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on...