Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Twitter is flooded with reviews of Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’

Raba NoorWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 09:28 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Haseen Dillruba

The most-awaited film ‘Haseen Dillruba,’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey as a lead role, was released on Friday (July 2, 2021), and netizens are divided over their verdict on the mystery-thriller. 

The mysterious film is directed by Vinil Mathew with screenplay and dialogues headed by Kanika Dhillon. It features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

The reviews are flooded on Twitter as soon as netizens got their hands on the film. Many praised it as a “thrilling tale of love and conspiracy,” while others criticized it for being too simple, citing illogical plotholes.

Check out how netizens rated the film:

Thriller romantic film ‘Hassen Dillruba‘ was purportedly filmed during the pandemic and is now set for an OTT release on July 2, on Netflix. Music director Amit Trivedi has scored the tracks of the film, which was earlier set to release on September 18 last year but got postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mira Rajput hair
1 hour ago
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gets her hair transformed, have a look

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared her pictures after a hair dye....
Kareena Kapoor
3 hours ago
Social media users start calling Kareena Kapoor an old woman

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor regrets sharing a photo of herself doing yoga...
Priyanka Chopra
10 hours ago
Do you know how much Priyanka Chopra charges for a promotional post?

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is ranked 27th in the annual Instagram 'Rich...
Ajay Devgn
1 day ago
Ajay Devgn expresses his gratitude as he shares a note on doctors’ day

Ajay Devgn the Indian actor, director, and producer shared a heartfelt note...
Kajol
1 day ago
Kajol expresses her gratitude as she shares a sweet note on doctors’ day

Kajol the actress of Bollywood and the sensation of 90’s films, shared...
Celebs
1 day ago
Celebs share sweet notes on National Doctors’ Day

Madhuri Dixit the sensation of Bollywood along with Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

KPT’s performance remains outstanding during 2020-21
1 hour ago
KPT’s performance remains outstanding during 2020-21

KARACHI: The financial year 2020/21 remained phenomenal for the Karachi Port Trust...
President Alvi calls for enhanced economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia
1 hour ago
President Alvi calls for enhanced economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to further strengthen...
Mira Rajput hair
1 hour ago
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gets her hair transformed, have a look

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared her pictures after a hair dye....
PSX
2 hours ago
Pakistan equity market closes lower on institutional profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a miniscule correction on Friday, as both...