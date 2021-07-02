Twitter is flooded with reviews of Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’

The most-awaited film ‘Haseen Dillruba,’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey as a lead role, was released on Friday (July 2, 2021), and netizens are divided over their verdict on the mystery-thriller.

The mysterious film is directed by Vinil Mathew with screenplay and dialogues headed by Kanika Dhillon. It features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

The reviews are flooded on Twitter as soon as netizens got their hands on the film. Many praised it as a “thrilling tale of love and conspiracy,” while others criticized it for being too simple, citing illogical plotholes.

Check out how netizens rated the film:

Just watched #HaseenDillruba and loved it. @taapsee and @VikrantMassey are brilliant along with the story and content. Thank u guys — Abhi (@Brucelively9) July 2, 2021

Every Statment of @taapsee left you in Susspence.. Osm one to watch… @harsha_actor he is as usual looking smokey hot…. ❤ @VikrantMassey

Character is just amazing to understand… 💯#HaseenDillruba #HaseenDillrubaReview — Vaishali (@delhivalikudi) July 2, 2021

#HaseenDillruba is disappointing affair . Fails to match the high expectations or bar set by #TaapseePannu starrer . Neither it is convincing nor entertaining , makers tried their best to offer something new in the form of thrillers but failed miserably with second half . ⭐⭐ — Filmy Rahul (FK ) (@RahulVerma4860) July 2, 2021

Thriller romantic film ‘Hassen Dillruba‘ was purportedly filmed during the pandemic and is now set for an OTT release on July 2, on Netflix. Music director Amit Trivedi has scored the tracks of the film, which was earlier set to release on September 18 last year but got postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.