WATCH: Adorable Parrot teaches how to dance

After seeing this video of a caique parrot named BoBo, you’ll probably do nothing but say “cuteness overload”. The bird is seen teaching how to dance in style in the video. It’s possible that her moves will make you want to shake a leg as well.

The clip, which was first uploaded on the bird’s personal Instagram profile, became viral after being re-shared by Instagram. “We are dancing into the weekend with BoBo (@gumdorbo_the_caique), a sweet caique parrot and her happy feet,” they wrote while sharing the video.

With more than 2.2 million views, the video has sparked a flurry of responses. Many people couldn’t stop praising BoBo’s incredible talent.

Take a look: