Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

You Can Run Windows 11 on an Old Windows Phone

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 02:59 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
You Can Run Windows 11 on an Old Windows Phone

It hasn’t even been a week, and Windows 11 has already been successfully ported to a smartphone. Gustave Monce, a dedicated engineering student, uploaded a video to YouTube showcasing the current developer preview of Windows 11 running on an outdated Windows Phone.

The phone is a Lumia 950 XL, which you may recall was one of the first to try to usher in the era of Windows 10 Mobile.

“It all started really five years ago when Windows 10 Mobile was near obsolescence,” said Monce in an interview with media about the Lumia WOA Project.

Monce is right about Windows Phone being on the verge of extinction at the time. Even before that, the platform was battling to maintain its 2% market share as Android and iOS devices multiplied.

“As time went on and we started talking about it, discussion groups formed, and in turn, we had a community of people interested in running full Windows 10 on Lumia 950s,” Monce said.

The WOA Project now has a staff of 15 individuals working on it. They collaborated on the Windows 11 port by reverse-engineering their previous work on Windows 10 and 10X.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Samsung Galaxy A03s
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing 'harmful extremist content'
19 mins ago
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on...
Moderna vaccine doses arrived in Islamabad
24 mins ago
2.5mn doses Of US Moderna COVID Vaccine Arrived In Islamabad

Pakistan has on Friday received 2.5mn doses of COVID vaccine Moderna under...
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration
27 mins ago
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration

Realme launched its latest phone, Realme C25s, on June 8. And last...
Twitter is considering only allowing you to tweet to 'trusted friends.'
33 mins ago
Twitter is considering only allowing you to tweet to ‘trusted friends.’

Twitter is considering new ways to access tweets to specified groups of...
Zardari taken to hospital
36 mins ago
Asif Zardari Taken To Hospital After His Health Deteriorates

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been moved to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Economic
2 mins ago
Economic reforms key to achieve sustainable growth: experts

JAMSHORO: The Pakistan government should take effective measures to reduce non-development expenditures,...
Samsung Galaxy A03s
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
World Bank
16 mins ago
World Bank financing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout exceeds $4 billion for 50

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has announced that it is providing over $4...
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing 'harmful extremist content'
19 mins ago
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on...