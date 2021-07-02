You Can Run Windows 11 on an Old Windows Phone

It hasn’t even been a week, and Windows 11 has already been successfully ported to a smartphone. Gustave Monce, a dedicated engineering student, uploaded a video to YouTube showcasing the current developer preview of Windows 11 running on an outdated Windows Phone.

The phone is a Lumia 950 XL, which you may recall was one of the first to try to usher in the era of Windows 10 Mobile.

“It all started really five years ago when Windows 10 Mobile was near obsolescence,” said Monce in an interview with media about the Lumia WOA Project.

Monce is right about Windows Phone being on the verge of extinction at the time. Even before that, the platform was battling to maintain its 2% market share as Android and iOS devices multiplied.

“As time went on and we started talking about it, discussion groups formed, and in turn, we had a community of people interested in running full Windows 10 on Lumia 950s,” Monce said.

The WOA Project now has a staff of 15 individuals working on it. They collaborated on the Windows 11 port by reverse-engineering their previous work on Windows 10 and 10X.