820-foot pedestrian bridge in Ontario wins Guinness World Record

The world’s longest enclosed pedestrian bridge, an 820-foot bridge hung above an Ontario highway, has been awarded a Guinness World Record.

The Pickering pedestrian bridge, which was erected by Metrolinx over Highway 401, was officially measured at 820 feet long and was certified by Guinness as the world’s largest enclosed pedestrian bridge.

The bridge was completed in September 2018, according to Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins, and the transit agency chose to compete for the Guinness World Record in 2020.

Aikins told the media, “We knew we had something special and we couldn’t find another one around the world that was the same length and that made us think we should see if it’s the longest, and sure enough, it is.”

According to Aikins, the application and approval process for the record took more than a year.

The bridge spans 14 lanes of the highway, six railway tracks, and a city road, connecting the Pickering Go Train station to the Pickering Town Center.