Afghanistan will have Pakistan support in the time of need: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has stated that Pakistan will support Afghanistan in a time of need.

While addressing an event at the Women Chamber of Commerce in Rawalpindi today, Sheikh Rasheed excluded the accusations of Pakistan’s military sustenance to the Taliban.

He stated that the world and Indian intelligence have confronted a defeat and they should acknowledge the veracity in Afghanistan.

The interior minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes clear elections by the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to get liberated from the rigging.

He also added that the premier inculcated the National Assembly (NA) lawmakers to go to their particular electorates.

He also acknowledged that inflation has increased in the country. Rasheed said that the government will soon give subventions on crucial supplies comprising flour, sugar, pulses and ghee.

The interior minister said that Suleman Shehbaz will arrive in Pakistan along with his uncle Nawaz Sharif if he gets a clean chit.

Furthermore, while talking about the cancellation of New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan, the interior minister said that they were not dying to play with Kiwis if they had obvious to leave the country.