Airport officials asked to take cautionary measures ahead of heavy rains by CAA

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has asked airport officials to take cautionary actions in view of a warning by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) of heavy rains from September 30 to October 2.

Whereas, the PMD has cautioned of destruction to exposed structures and has asked the concerned consultants to endure on high alert during a cyclonic storm, which might hit the country on October 1.

CAA’s orders for airports

Mooring of parked light aircraft or re-parking to a safe area as applicable.

Picketing loose equipment or proper storage to avoid any collision.

Mu meter party shall be ready to determine runway friction/braking action during the monsoon rain for ensuring safe aircraft operations.

During the rain, various kinds of insects and worms increase in the airfield which causes an increase in bird activities, therefore, ECO/airside inspector/JtDs janitorial must ensure an adequate number of bird shooters be deployed at aerodrome and fumigation spray where required.

All other necessary precautionary measures, if deemed appropriate, to ensure operational safety uninterrupted availability of facilities, and continuity of safe aircraft operations may be ensured.

All concerned authorities should keep themselves updated through the Pakistan Meteorological Department website — www.pakmet.com.pk — regarding the latest weather conditions.

However, the meteorological department advised fishermen to not project into the sea from September 30 to October 3, as the circumstances in the sea might be very rough.

Predicted impact

Sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with a high surge at times till October 3 (Sunday).

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat, and Jiwani.

Windstorms may cause damage to vulnerable structures.

The PMD stated, “from September 30 to October 2, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds were likely to hit Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Ghotki districts”.

Furthermore, from September 30 to October 3, “widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, were likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan,” the PMD added.