Bill Gates on space expeditions: ‘We have a lot to do here on earth’

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 03:43 pm
Bill Gates has criticized billionaires for using space exploration as a pastime, claiming that “we have a lot to do here on Earth.” The philanthropist responded to billionaires like Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos traveling to space on The Late Late Show with James Corder, and his words have gone viral.

Cordon hailed Gates for being the “one billionaire who is not trying to escape planet Earth on a spaceship at the moment” during a special segment on climate change.

When asked why millionaires were so concerned with space tourism, Bill Gates replied, “I don’t know.”

He further added, “I’ve become obsessed with things like Malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases… I would probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases.”

“Space? You know, we have a lot to do here on Earth,” the former Microsoft founder added grinning.

Gates’ jibe at the world’s richest earned him praise from Corden, who said his comments were the “classiest burn”.

“We’re going to have to act together and we’re going to have to innovate at a very rapid pace. This will be the hardest thing humanity has ever done,” he added.

Many people agreed with him, while others believed that funding for space exploration was also necessary.

 

 

 

 

 

