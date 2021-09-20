CDWP gives go-ahead to two projects worth Rs54 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party meeting on Monday gave a green signal to a development project with a cost of Rs2.66 billion and recommended another project worth Rs51.29 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for further consideration.

The meeting was presided over by Planning Commission deputy chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Projects related to transport and communications were considered during the meeting. A project related to transport and communications, namely, “Feasibility Studies and Detailed Engineering Design for KPCIP (transport and municipal services) under the Project Readiness Financing – PRF2” worth Rs2.67 billion also came under discussion.

The project is in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan and Peshawar. The project envisages engineering and procurement support, planning feasibility, detailed design and capacity-building for urban municipal services, and project management, financial management, procurement, and transport planning, etc.

Another transport and communications project, namely, “New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) 2nd Revision” worth Rs51.3 billion was referred to the Ecnec for further consideration.

The second revised PC-1 of the project has been submitted by the Aviation Division scope and the cost of ASF camp, CAA residential building to be funded and executed by the Pakistani side has increased.

The forum accorded approval to the ongoing project with the directives to review the PSDP requirements keeping in view limited development portfolio and future revenues to the country.

The deputy chairman of the Planning Commission also directed that combined electricity generation from solar and wind should be explored to meet the future needs of the Gwadar Airport.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and representatives from the federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video-conferences.