Celebrities respond to Pakistani Olympian Talha Talib on prize money fraud

Talha Talib is a Pakistani weightlifter and Olympian. He is the Pakistani national champion in the 62 kg category. He set a new record by lifting 132 kg in the third attempt after lifting 127 kg and 130 kg in the first two tries, respectively.

He also won a gold medal for lifting 258 kg at the 2016 Commonwealth Youth Weightlifting Championships in Penang. Talha Talib came fifth in the heavy weight lifting event at the 2020 Olympics, for which the Pakistani government has also awarded him prize money.

Recently, a gang of con artists pretended to be the federal minister’s personal staff and called climber Shahroz Kashif and Olympian Talha Talib, informing them that the car had been given to them by the government.

Fraudsters took Rs. 360,000 from Talha Talib in the name of car gift. Shahroz Kashif’s father, on the other hand, claims that he was required to contribute Rs. 285,000. Talha Talib’s father filed a complaint through the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal, while Shahroz Kashif’s father contacted the Federal Investigation Agency.

The news of fraud with Pakistani Olympian Talha Talib was shared on different Social Media portals. Pakistani celebrities felt disgusted after watching the national hero of Pakistan being a victim of such a fraud.

Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam, Zarnish Khan, Mathira, and fashion model Rizwan Jeffery have condemned the incident that happened with Talha Talib.

Have a look at celebrities’ reactions!