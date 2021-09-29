Chinese firm to set up dairy farming units in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Royal Group of China, a Chinese company is set to establish buffalo milk farming units across Pakistan to produce high quality fresh milk, milk powder, cheese, and other dairy products in the country.

Royal Group of China chief executive Kith Meng informed Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar during a meeting held to discuss the establishment of buffalo milk farming units in Pakistan.

Member Food Security and Climate Change, Ministry of Planning, Dr Hamid Jalil, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Meng briefed the minister about the investment in Pakistan in the buffalo business and said that they will establish six labs in different cities of Pakistan for the production of buffalo’s embryos through high quality genetic In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) process.

He also said the company is going to establish a big buffalo farm that will be FMD-free, and from there, they will produce high-quality buffalo milk, then process it into powdered milk and mozzarella cheese.

They will also establish Semen Production Unit (SPU) for buffalo where they will care for and manage the breeding of bulls.

Umar welcomed the group and assured them of all possible facilities, saying that the government of Pakistan has no bureaucratic red-tape and the Ministry of Planning and the CEPC Authority are committed to promoting investment from China.

Umar also shared with the Royal Group chief executive that the Investor Facilitation Center under the CPEC Authority will soon be operational, which will help resolve all the issues being faced by the investors.