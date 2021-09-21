Florida woman’s misplaced puppy reappears on Facebook nearly a year later

A 15-year-old dog who went missing from his Florida home was reunited with his owner nearly a year later when she discovered his photo on an animal rescue’s Facebook page.

Lisa Raulerson stated that in October 2020, she was living in a West Palm Beach cottage when her 15-year-old dog, Sparky, escaped through a gate that had been left open by accident.

Raulerson told the media, “Before we noticed it, he was gone.”

She stated that after a few weeks, the family began to suspect that Sparky was no longer alive.

“We pretty much figured he passed away,” said Raulerson.

“It was sad because he was part of us and we talked about him every day.”

Raulerson said she hadn’t seen her long-lost pet in months until she spotted a recognizable canine on Sunshine State Westie Rescue’s Facebook page.

Sparky had been brought to a shelter as a stray, and the rescue had intervened to keep the dog from being euthanized. Officials claimed Sparky had a microchip, but it wasn’t registered, so they couldn’t find out who owned him.

331 days after the dog’s escape, Raulerson and Sparky were reunited.

On the other hand, at the US-Mexico border, a lost girl from Florida meets her mother after 14 years of her abduction.

Jacqueline Hernandez, age 19, messaged her mother from Facebook Angelica Vences-Salgado prior this month and tells her that at this time she is living in Mexico, however they first met last week at the border.

The mother and the daughter meet up after a report on social media communication amongst them, they officially met on Monday in Texas.