Google unveils surprising search trends of Pakistan

According to Google, TV shows “dubbed in Urdu,” how-to “get a pet,” and “mental health assistance” services, were among the most popular topics.

Pakistanis were also interested in learning how to increase their “charity work” and how to incorporate more “reusable” things into their daily life.

During the coronavirus pandemic, searches for “disease prevention” increased by 109%.

The pandemic effect carried over onto what Pakistani people searched on Google in 2020.

As the number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan surpasses half a million, Google has issued its ‘Year in Search report for 2020, which details the most popular subjects and inquiries among Pakistanis.

Google’s annual “Year in Search” looks back at the year “through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year’s major events, trends, and changes in behavior due to COVID-19 based on searches conducted in Pakistan”.

The top searches on Google revealed that six out of ten were related to the nation’s favorite sport, cricket.

For the third year in a row, cricket has dominated Pakistan’s Google searches.

“Kids’ home activities,” TV shows “dubbed in Urdu,” how-to “get a pet,” and resources for “mental health help” were among the most popular subjects on Google, according to the Alphabet Inc-owned search giant.

People also wanted to know how they might increase their “charity work” and integrate more “reusable” products into their life, the latter being a potential result of a global discourse about the climate emergency.

Furthermore, Pakistanis were unexpectedly interested in “gender equality.”

The “deep-dive” report displays the top trending online searches in Pakistan, revealing what has piqued the public’s interest as well as brand opportunities.

In this regard, Faraz Azhar, Google’s industry head for South Asia and the Asia Pacific, stated that the coronavirus pandemic has touched people’s life “in fundamental ways” and ” changed how we live our lives significantly.”

HAVE A LOOK AT THE LIST OF GOOGLE SEARCHES 2020:

Trending searches of 2020

Pakistan vs England Coronavirus Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Google Classroom US Election 2020 PSL 2020 India vs New Zealand England vs Australia England vs West indies Worldometers

Moreover, Pakistani drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, which remained a hit amongst the masses, and Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul featured in the top 10 list.

Trending Movies and TV searches of 2020

Dirilis: Ertugrul Meray Paas Tum Ho Money Heist Bigg Boss 14 Mirzapur Season 2 Deewangi MeraDilMeraDushman Kuruluş: Osman Ehd-e-Wafa Joker

On the other hand, recently elected US President Joe Biden, actress Alizeh Shah and Turkish star Esra Bilgiç also made it to the top 10 searches list on Google.

Trending people searches of 2020

Marvi Sarmad Uzma Khan Joe Biden Alizeh Shah Hareem Shah Minahil Malik Falak Shabir Asim Azhar Esra Bilgiç Sarah Khan