Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teaching are a beacon of light: President Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) are a beacon of light for and urged Pakistanis to seek guidance from His life to overcome egoistic attitudes.

Addressing a passing out ceremony of the participants of 114th National Management Course at National Management College on Friday, President Alvi said it was highly important to overcome “egoistic attitudes” and it was imperative to extend maximum public facilitation at administrative level.

According to APP, talking about traditions of bureaucracy Dr Alvi said, “Principle is always the same but techniques change with the passage of time.”

“Minds bring change in any society’s morality, honesty, good leaderships and intelligence were the key elements linked with a change,” said Dr Alvi. He further said that Pakistan was changing and it was not easy to eliminate at the corruption and other menaces which had harmed the country like a termite in the past.

“It was very important to identify problems and own them as well,” said the president. He added that in order to solve any problem one must look at their own failures or mistakes in the past and never ignore the stakeholders while finding solutions.

“Bureaucracy has a big role in decision making process and parliamentarians should also benefit from research. Strengthening of the institutions was very important to achieve desired goals,” he maintained.

The president hoped that all officers would give their best while discharging their responsibilities.

The president also distributed certificates among the participants who completed their course. At the start of the ceremony, National School of Public Policy (NSPP) Rector Ijaz Munir delivered a welcome address.