LPG price increased by Rs20

The price of LPG has increased by Rs 20 per kg by the Marketing companies on Tuesday without the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notification.

The LPG prices were augmented by Rs 20 per kg, Rs 908 per domestic cylinder, and Rs 236 per commercial cylinder.

However, One kilogram of LPG will now cost Rs195.

The LPG cylinder used for household purposes will be accessible for Rs2, 300 after an upsurge of Rs236 while the commercial cylinder will be sold at Rs8, 853 after a ramble of Rs908.

In August, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) informed an upsurge of Rs5 per kilograms in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September.

The federal government on September 15 had augmented the price of petrol by Rs5 per liter for the next 15 days of September 2021.

The government permitted an Rs5 per liter increase on petrol and Rs5.01 per liter in the price of diesel.

Furthermore, the price of kerosene oil went up by Rs5.46 while the rate of light diesel was increased up to Rs5.92 per liter.