Microsoft releases latest version of Windows 11 ahead of official launch

Microsoft recently released the latest Windows 11 insider release ISO images. only a few days before the company is projected to start the official rollout of Windows.

According to the official changelog provided by Microsoft, the new Windows 11 ISOs allow the users to install build 22000.194, which only has brought some minor bug fixes and performance improvements only.

This points to the fact that Microsoft is fine-tuning the Windows before its public launch, so the company wants to make sure that there is no room for major problems.

The final build of Windows 11 that will be shipped to production devices has already been picked, so don’t expect any major modifications now that the new operating system is just around the horizon.

Windows 11 rollout to be completed by mid-2022

By the summer of 2022, Microsoft expects to make Windows 11 available to all devices that are suitable for the new operating system, though the company says it will continue to maintain Windows 10 in accordance with its original policy.

In other words, as previously stated, Windows 10 will continue to receive upgrades until 2025.

“New eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first. The upgrade will then roll out over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience. We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022. If you have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will let you know when it’s available,” Microsoft says.

Just like every other Windows 10 feature update, the rollout of Windows 11 will take place in stages, so not everybody will see the new operating system on day one.