National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win the match against Central Punjab

National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 36 runs against Central Punjab in the second match of the National T20 Cup 2021 in Rawalpindi Stadium.

Earlier, Central Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 187 runs on the loss of 5 wickets and gave the target of 188 runs, but Central Punjab was all out on 151 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inning:

Fakhar Zaman scored 26 runs on 23 balls and hit 3 boundaries, he got catch out by Babar Azam on the ball of Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored 65 runs on 40 balls and smashed 7 boundaries and a six, he got catch out by Muhammad Akhlaq on the ball of Hasan Ali.

Adil Amin scored 18 runs on 12 balls and hit 2 sixes, he got catch out by Kamran Akmal on the ball of Wahab Riaz.

Sahibzada Farhan scored 12 runs on 13 balls and hit a single boundary, he got catch out by Wahab Riaz on the ball of Hasan Ali.

Musadiq Ahmed got bowled on duck by Hassan Ali.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim remained not out, where Iftikhar scored 40 runs on 25 balls and smashed 6 boundaries, and Wasim scored 11 runs on 7 balls and smashed a six.

Central Punjab inning:

Kamran Akmal scored 3 runs of 9 balls and got bowled by Imran Khan.

Skipper Babar Azam scored 29 runs on 22 balls and smashed 2 boundaries and a six, he got LBW on the ball of Asif Afridi.

Ahmed Shehzad scored 24 runs on 16 balls and smashed 4 boundaries, he got catch out by Adil Amin on the ball of Arshad Iqbal.

Muhammad Akhlaq scored 62 runs of 35 balls and smashed 6 boundaries and 4 sixes, he got catch out by Iftikhar Ahmed on the ball of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Hussain Talat scored 2 runs of 5 balls and got catch out by Mohammad Rizwan on the ball of Arshad Iqbal.

Faheem Ashraf scored 6 runs of 14 balls and got catch out by Iftikhar Ahmed on the ball of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Wahab Riaz scored 1 run of 2 balls and got catch out by Sahibzada Farhan on the ball of Imran Khan.

Ahmed Safi Abdullah scored 1 run of 3 balls and got catch out by Iftikhar Ahmed on the ball of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Usman Qadir scored 2 runs of 4 balls and got catch out by Mohammad Wasim on his ball.

However, Hasan Ali remained not out and scored 11 runs on 11 balls.

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.

Tomorrow Sindh will face Southern Punjab at 03:00 PM, and Balochistan will face Central Punjab at 07:30 PM.