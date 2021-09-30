National T20 Cup: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Match 12 | Live score
National T20 Cup: Today Sindh will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the twelfth match of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Match Details
Time:- 07:30 PM IST
Stadium: Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Squad
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:
Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.
Sindh:
Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.
Live Score
Keep refreshing this page timely to stay updated!
|Match
|Score
|Overs
|Sindh
|141-6
|19
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Watch Live Streaming
Read More
BCCI denies its involvement in the cancellation of Eng, NZ’s Pakistan tours
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) denied their involvement in...
Dr Arif Alvi: 'Pave the way to revive football in Pakistan'
President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi has directed Global Soccer Ventures (GSV)...
Nunes gets maiden call-up for Portugal World Cup qualifier
Brazilian-born midfielder Matheus Nunes was on Thursday handed a first call-up to...
Christian Turner: 'England cricket team will be in Karachi next year'
British High Commissioner, Christian Turner said on Thursday that the England cricket...
Babar Azam has highest T20 centuries among Pakistan batters
Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam has made the highest T20 centuries among Pakistan...