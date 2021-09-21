National T20 Schedule 2021: Match Timings, and Venues

Suhaib Ahmed

21st Sep, 2021. 08:44 pm
National T20 2021: PCB announces the squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule and squads for the National T20 Cup 2021, which will be held from 23rd September to 13th October.

The 18 Rawalpindi-leg matches, which were earlier planned for Multan, will now be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium till 3rd October, while Gaddafi Stadium will remain the venue of the remaining 15 matches that will commence on 6th October.

Both semi-finals will be played on 12th October with the first match to commence at 03:00 PM and second match to begin at 07:30 PM. The final match will be held at 07:30 PM.

National T20 Schedule 2021

Date Match Time
Sept 23, Thu Balochistan vs Northern

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 23, Thu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 24, Fri Sindh vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 24, Fri Balochistan vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 25, Sat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 25, Sat Sindh vs Northern

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 26, Sun Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 26, Sun Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 29, Wed Sindh vs Balochistan

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 29, Wed Northern vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 30, Thu Northern vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 30, Thu Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Oct 1, Fri Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Oct 1, Fri Northern vs Sindh

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Oct 2, Sat Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Oct 2, Sat Sindh vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Oct 3, Sun Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Oct 3, Sun Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Oct 6, Wed Central Punjab vs Sindh

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 6, Wed Balochistan vs Northern

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

 07:30 PM
Oct 7, Thu Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 7, Thu Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

 07:30 PM
Oct 8, Fri Central Punjab vs Northern

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 8, Fri Southern Punjab vs Sindh

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 9, Sat Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 9, Sat Northern vs Southern Punjab

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 10, Sun Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 10, Sun Balochistan vs Central Punjab

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 11, Mon Sindh vs Balochistan

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 11, Mon Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 12, Tue No.1 vs No.4 Team

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 12, Tue No.2 Team vs No.3 Team

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 13, Wed Final

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Ramiz Raja: 'Pak will now look after its own interest after Eng boycott tour'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja said that the “western bloc”...
4 hours ago
Training camp of Punjab’s U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls athletics teams under way

LAHORE: The week-long training camp of Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls...
9 hours ago
ECB's decision to cancel tour was 'writing on the wall': Shoaib Akhtar

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said on Monday that the cancellation of the...
10 hours ago
WATCH: Messi ignores PSG Coach Pochettino after being subbed off

Lionel Messi played his debut match for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday...
10 hours ago
Kohli crushed in 200th IPL match for Bangalore

DUBAI: Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a crushing nine-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight...
11 hours ago
Kohli unnerves Bangalore with captaincy bombshell, pundits warn

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli has "unsettled" his Royal Challengers Bangalore team by...