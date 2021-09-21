National T20 Schedule 2021: Match Timings, and Venues

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule and squads for the National T20 Cup 2021, which will be held from 23rd September to 13th October.

The 18 Rawalpindi-leg matches, which were earlier planned for Multan, will now be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium till 3rd October, while Gaddafi Stadium will remain the venue of the remaining 15 matches that will commence on 6th October.

Both semi-finals will be played on 12th October with the first match to commence at 03:00 PM and second match to begin at 07:30 PM. The final match will be held at 07:30 PM.

National T20 Schedule 2021