National T20 Schedule 2021: Match Timings, and Venues
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule and squads for the National T20 Cup 2021, which will be held from 23rd September to 13th October.
The 18 Rawalpindi-leg matches, which were earlier planned for Multan, will now be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium till 3rd October, while Gaddafi Stadium will remain the venue of the remaining 15 matches that will commence on 6th October.
Both semi-finals will be played on 12th October with the first match to commence at 03:00 PM and second match to begin at 07:30 PM. The final match will be held at 07:30 PM.
National T20 Schedule 2021
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Sept 23, Thu
|Balochistan vs Northern
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 23, Thu
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 24, Fri
|Sindh vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 24, Fri
|Balochistan vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 25, Sat
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 25, Sat
|Sindh vs Northern
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 26, Sun
|Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 26, Sun
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 29, Wed
|Sindh vs Balochistan
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 29, Wed
|Northern vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 30, Thu
|Northern vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 30, Thu
|Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Oct 1, Fri
|Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Oct 1, Fri
|Northern vs Sindh
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Oct 2, Sat
|Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Oct 2, Sat
|Sindh vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Oct 3, Sun
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Oct 3, Sun
|Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Oct 6, Wed
|Central Punjab vs Sindh
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 6, Wed
|Balochistan vs Northern
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
|07:30 PM
|Oct 7, Thu
|Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 7, Thu
|Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
|07:30 PM
|Oct 8, Fri
|Central Punjab vs Northern
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 8, Fri
|Southern Punjab vs Sindh
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 9, Sat
|Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 9, Sat
|Northern vs Southern Punjab
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 10, Sun
|Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 10, Sun
|Balochistan vs Central Punjab
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 11, Mon
|Sindh vs Balochistan
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 11, Mon
|Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 12, Tue
|No.1 vs No.4 Team
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 12, Tue
|No.2 Team vs No.3 Team
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 13, Wed
|Final
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
