New York: World's longest charcuterie board breaks World Record

New York: World’s longest charcuterie board breaks Guinness World Record

When a group of New York foodies put together a 315-foot-long charcuterie board out of meats and cheeses, they set a Guinness World Record.

315 Foodies erected a 315.3-foot charcuterie board at Veterans Memorial Park in Little Falls on Sunday.

The finished piece broke the previous Guinness World Record for the longest charcuterie board, which was set at 150 feet in September 2019 by Chicago startup Datassential.

The new record, according to Preston Moore, co-founder of 315 Foodies, will be difficult to beat.

He told the media, “It was great. I mean it was so chaotic this morning, there were a million different things going on, a lot of moving parts, but at the end of the day, we broke the record, 315 Foodies, 315 owns the record for the largest charcuterie board. I think it’ll be a long time before this is broken because this is a hell of a project.”

After the record was broken, the meats and cheeses were divided into servings and distributed to ticket holders.

On the other hand, Kortney Olsen set a world record by bursting three watermelons with her thighs in 7.5 seconds.

Kortney Olson burst three watermelons in 7.5 seconds, easily breaking Ukrainian Olga Liashchuk’s previous record of 14.65 seconds set in 2014.

Olson also broke Iranian athlete Rohollah Doshmanziari’s male record of 10.88 seconds.