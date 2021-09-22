New Zealand Cricket turns off comments on its latest social media posts fearing backlash

22nd Sep, 2021. 02:27 pm
The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) knows the impact of the last-minute withdrawal from the Pakistan tour. It has impacted Pakistan Cricket and its fans, who were eager to see international cricket return to the country.

Black Caps, in its latest tweet, shared a video showing the New Zealand squad getting off the plane in Aukland from Dubai.

However, netizens were the first to notice that the comments have been turned off, from the fear of backlash from cricket fans around the world.

“The 24-strong BLACKCAPS touring squad have arrived home into Auckland from Dubai and will shortly begin the mandatory 14 days in MIQ,” reads the post on Twitter.

The commenting was turned off on the tweet, but this did not stop the netizens from quoting the tweet and lashing out at them.

Comments blocked on Facebook by the NZC on a post announcing the arrival of squad from Pakistan.

Twitter handle @TheNamalGirl had sarcastic advice for the New Zealand cricket team.

Zubair Ali Khan was really direct with his question.

SM Hamza replied that the Black Caps are afraid of being called out for abandoning the tour at the last moment.

New Zealand called off the tour when there were only a few minutes to the ODI on Friday saying that they had received a security alert from their government.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) followed in the footsteps of NZC and called off the tour.

Expressing regret, the ECB had said, “we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB”, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

