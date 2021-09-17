Noor Mukadam murder case: Defence lawyer completes arguments on bail plea
Zahir Jaffar and Ismat Adamjee have been designated as coconspirators in the case of their suspected attempts to hide the crime and protect the main suspect.
Khawaja Haris finalized his arguments on their bail submission at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
Justice Amir Farooq administered over the hearing.
Khwaja Haris read out the confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer filed by the police, arguing that one of the lines from the statement accredited to Jaffer that he had already informed his father of his purpose was not part of the initial statement.
Haris said that the trial would regulate which of the statements were correct.
Khawaja Haris preserved that abetment charges against his clients were indefensible.
He said that assisting and supporting did not occur simply because the intent to commit the crime was known beforehand and it could have been evaded by notifying the police.
He said in that case different sections would be applicable.
The court submitted the proceedings till September 21 after ordering the complainant’s lawyer, Shah Khawar Advocate, to present his argument at the next hearing.
Previously, an incomplete interim challan (police investigation report) was filed asserting that Zahir Jaffer had admitted to the crime of killing Noor Mukadam.
It also contained a DNA report, proving that the victim had also been raped.
In his statement, the suspect admitted to having killed and beheaded Noor Mukadam who he against her will kidnapped to a room after she rejected to marry him.
