OGDCL makes hydrocarbon discovery in KP

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced gas and condensate discovery in Wali Exploration Licence in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

“OGDCL, being the operator of the Wali Exploration Licence with 100 per cent working interest has successfully tested gas and condensate in Lockhart Limestone at Wali-1 well, which is located in FR Lakki, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.”

The Wali 01 well was spudded-in on December 2, 2019 as an exploratory well and drilled down to the total depth of 4,727 metres into Kawagarh Formation.

Earlier, at the well, successful testing was carried out in Kawargarh and Hangu Formation, which proved to be gas and condensate discovery. Now, the third prospective zone, Lockhart Limestone, in the Wali-1 has also been tested at the rate of 13.695 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 1,010 barrels/day condensate.

This confirmation of presence of hydrocarbons in the deeper reservoirs has further extended the hydrocarbon play area on the south western part of Bannu Basin and de-risked the exploration.

It will positively contribute in mitigating the energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country.