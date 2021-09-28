“Rohit Sharma in Pakistan?” Twitter sets on fire over Indian cricketer’s look alike

After the withdrawal of the tours by New Zealand and England to Pakistan earlier this month, social media has found Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma sipping a local juice in Pakistan.

The memes have already flooding on Twitter.

“Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?” Shiraz Hassan tweeted. “Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi’s saddar.”

Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?

Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar. (Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021

New Zealand Cricket called off their tour of Pakistan on September 17, citing that they have received a security alert.

In the same way, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also called off their tour to Pakistan.

Expressing regret, ECB had said, “we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB”, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

The ECB, however, said the “mental and physical well-being” of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times “we are currently living in”.

Federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry held an important press conference regarding New Zealand’s withdrawal. He mentions that a threatening email was sent to the Black Caps from India.

Users respond to Rohit Sharma tweet

Rohit bhai kahin bhi milenge to sirf khane pine ki dukan le — Bunty (@the90s_kid) September 27, 2021

He needs the sharbat. MI haar rhi h to pressure handling ke liye jaruri h😂 — SR🌈 (@orngebellpepper) September 27, 2021