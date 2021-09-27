Schools and educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow, Sindh
The education department of Sindh announced that all schools and other educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) on account of Imam Hussain’s (RA) chehlum.
All public and private educational institutions falling under the administrative domain of the College Education Department shall stay closed on September 28, 2021, on account of the chehlum (20th Saffar 1443), stated the notification by the education department.
However, the Sindh government has levied a ban on passenger seating in the province on September 28, 29, and 30 (18th, 19th, and 20th Safar), on account of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum.
Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and the Pakistan Rangers Sindh have advised the dangers of assaults by “miscreants” on and near-religious events such as chehlum majalis and marches and suggested the obligation of a ban on passenger seating riding on the occasion, stated the notification published by the Sindh home department.
In line with the above-stated risks, the government has constrained passenger seating in diverse regions and districts of Sindh with the following agenda.
The notification stated that pillion riding will continue to be excluded in all areas of Karachi, including South, Keamari, East, Central, and West, on September 28 and 29.
Whereas in Hyderabad, pillion riding will be banned in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, and Thatta on both dates, and on September 29 in Matiari and Sujawal.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference had said mobile phone services will be jammed in some areas on account of the chehlum, while it can be postponed in additional places on the demand of provincial governments and region managements.
