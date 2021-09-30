Ushna Shah responded to the troll abusing her while reveals his identity

Ushna Shah, an actor, has retaliated against a troll who publicly abused her on Instagram.

While sharing a screenshot of the abusive comment, the Balaa star wrote, “Bilal Khokhar Sahab, bazari Zuban toh apki parvarish mein sikhayee gayee. Toh phir yeh ilfaz aap se Aur apki tarbiyat karne waali se wabasta hei.”

On the work front, Ushna is now starring alongside Ahmad Ali Akbar in HUM TV’s drama Parizad.