Ushna Shah responded to the troll abusing her while reveals his identity
Ushna Shah, an actor, has retaliated against a troll who publicly abused her on Instagram.
While sharing a screenshot of the abusive comment, the Balaa star wrote, “Bilal Khokhar Sahab, bazari Zuban toh apki parvarish mein sikhayee gayee. Toh phir yeh ilfaz aap se Aur apki tarbiyat karne waali se wabasta hei.”
On the work front, Ushna is now starring alongside Ahmad Ali Akbar in HUM TV’s drama Parizad.
Read More
Nepal imports more from China ahead of festival season
KATHMANDU: Nepal's imports from China increased significantly during the first two months...
Hong Kong firm aims long-term presence in Pakistan
BEIJING: ioncom (Hong Kong) Technology Ltd is looking for original equipment manufacturers,...
Philippines' debt balloons to $228.68bn in August
MANILA: The Philippines' debt ballooned to 11.64 trillion pesos (roughly 228.68 billion...
My Hero Academia: Shonen Anime breakthrough of the century
Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is a Japanese...
No letup in rupee depreciation against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee lost another 18 paisas against the dollar on Thursday...