Ushna Shah responded to the troll abusing her while reveals his identity

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

30th Sep, 2021. 04:11 pm
Ushna

Ushna Shah, an actor, has retaliated against a troll who publicly abused her on Instagram.

While sharing a screenshot of the abusive comment, the Balaa star wrote, “Bilal Khokhar Sahab, bazari Zuban toh apki parvarish mein sikhayee gayee. Toh phir yeh ilfaz aap se Aur apki tarbiyat karne waali se wabasta hei.”

On the work front, Ushna is now starring alongside Ahmad Ali Akbar in HUM TV’s drama Parizad.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 mins ago
Nepal imports more from China ahead of festival season

KATHMANDU: Nepal's imports from China increased significantly during the first two months...
5 mins ago
Hong Kong firm aims long-term presence in Pakistan

BEIJING: ioncom (Hong Kong) Technology Ltd is looking for original equipment manufacturers,...
6 mins ago
Philippines' debt balloons to $228.68bn in August

MANILA: The Philippines' debt ballooned to 11.64 trillion pesos (roughly 228.68 billion...
9 mins ago
My Hero Academia: Shonen Anime breakthrough of the century

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is a Japanese...
9 mins ago
No letup in rupee depreciation against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost another 18 paisas against the dollar on Thursday...
15 mins ago
Pakistan among top 10 producers of wheat, cotton and rice

LAHORE: Pakistan is among the world’s top 10 producers of wheat, cotton,...