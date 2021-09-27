Virender Sehwag: ‘Shoaib Akhtar is the toughest bowler in the cricketing world’

Suhaib Ahmed

27th Sep, 2021. 06:29 pm
Virender Sehwag: 'Shoaib Akhtar is the toughest bowler in the cricketing world'

Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag called former Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar one of the toughest bowlers he had faced ever.

Speaking in an Indian comedy show, Virender said that Shoaib was an unpredictable bowler as he can surprise batsmen anytime.

He said, “After Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Akhtar was toughest-ever I had faced during my playing days. Because you don’t know when he will bowl a bouncer and when he will hit you on your feet,”

Shoaib is considered one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket, having bowled the fastest delivery of 161.3Km/h in international cricket.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 hours ago
T20 World Cup squad members displaying poor performance, changes expected

The poor performance of some of the players in the national squad...
4 hours ago
Hafeez pulls out of National T20 Cup's matches in Rawalpindi

Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez, who is part of the squad of Central...
6 hours ago
Ramiz wants to explore player auctions instead of draft for PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja wants to try the...
7 hours ago
England's Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket

England's all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced to retire from Test cricket as...
9 hours ago
President urges national players to focus on their performance

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday while expressing his confidence in the...
18 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeats Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeats Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 43 runs in...