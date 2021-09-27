Virender Sehwag: ‘Shoaib Akhtar is the toughest bowler in the cricketing world’
Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag called former Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar one of the toughest bowlers he had faced ever.
Speaking in an Indian comedy show, Virender said that Shoaib was an unpredictable bowler as he can surprise batsmen anytime.
He said, “After Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Akhtar was toughest-ever I had faced during my playing days. Because you don’t know when he will bowl a bouncer and when he will hit you on your feet,”
Shoaib is considered one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket, having bowled the fastest delivery of 161.3Km/h in international cricket.
