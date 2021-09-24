West Indies Cricket Board says it will fulfill the commitment of any tour
Regarding the tour of Pakistan, a statement has come out from the West Indies Cricket Board stating that it intends to fulfill the commitment of any tour including Pakistan.
Cricket WI says that they plan to fulfill the commitment of any tour including Pakistan, our intention is that we will fulfill the responsibilities of the tour.
John O’Groats, CEO of West Indies Cricket, said: “As in the past, we will review all the necessary processes before the second one. We will talk to the West Indies Players’ Association and the players.”
He said that our men’s and women’s teams have played in Pakistan and at present, our focus is on the T20 World Cup.
“I spoke to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan on the phone on Tuesday about what happened last week. Women’s teams have to visit Pakistan.”
He further added that he will have more talks at the end of the week.
It may be recalled that the WI is scheduled to visit Pakistan to play a series of three ODIs and three T20I matches.
