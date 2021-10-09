Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan, COAS tells US State Dept No 2

RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan.

COAS told Sherman that Pakistan was committed to making all-out efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and supported an all-inclusive Afghan government, said Radio Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary also lauded Pakistan’s role in facilitating successful evacuation operations after the Afghan withdrawal. She also pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

COAS stressed maintaining meaningful bilateral engagement between Pakistan and the US for enduring multi-domain ties.

Earlier, Sherman met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the capital and discussed “Afghanistan’s future.”

“I met today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss Afghanistan’s future and the important and long-standing U.S.-Pakistan relationship,” she said in a tweet.

“We look forward to continuing to address pressing regional and global challenges,” the visiting dignitary had added.

Sherman is the first high-ranking diplomat of US President Joe Biden’s government to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan has been pressing for greater engagement with the all-male and all-Taliban cabinet in Kabul. It has also urged the world and Washington to release billions of dollars to the Taliban so that Afghanistan could avoid an economic meltdown.