Athlete titled as ‘Dutch Giant’ is the world’s tallest professional bodybuilder

Guinness World Records has named a Dutch athlete who measures 7 feet, 1.9 inches tall as the world’s tallest professional bodybuilder.

After his height was officially documented in Eemnes, Netherlands, Olivier Richters, also known as the Dutch Giant, was dubbed the world’s tallest non-competitive/professional bodybuilder, according to Guinness.

Richters admitted that he was hesitant to accept the title of the world’s tallest bodybuilder at first because he mostly works as a fitness model and movie actor, but he eventually agreed after Guinness established separate categories for competitive and non-competition bodybuilders.

The Dutch Giant made his big-screen debut as Ursa in Marvel’s Black Widow earlier this year, and he’ll next be seen in Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man.

On the other hand, a 17-year-old girl from Texas broke two Guinness World Records for having the longest legs.

Maci Currin isn’t all legs, but they do make 60% of her total height.

The girl broke two Guinness World Records: one for having the longest legs for a female, and another for a teenager with the longest legs.

Her left leg is over 53 inches long, while her right leg is slightly shorter, at 52.874 inches, according to Guinness.

Currin’s mother, in an interview, talked about realizing that her daughter was taller than her peers at an early age.

“I guess there’s some kind of gene in there that gives her that tallness,” her mother said in the video.

Currin is 6-foot-10. Her father was 6-foot-5, her brother is 6-foot-4 and her mother is 5-foot-7.