British teenager: The youngest person to fly around the world

At the age of 18 years and 150 days, a British teenager became the youngest person to fly solo around the globe.

Travis Ludlow left a Dutch airport on May 29 and returned 44 days later, making stops in Poland, Russia, the United States, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Morocco, France, and Belgium.

Ludlow had planned to fly in May 2020, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced him to postpone his trip. His postponed journey was completed in time for him to set the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe alone by aircraft.

The teen’s stay in the United States allowed him to meet previous record-holder Mason Andrews, who completed his circumnavigation flight in October 2018 at the age of 18 years, 163 days.

On the other hand, an Illinois teen on a fishing trip to a Minnesota lake set a state record with a 46 1/4-inch pike.

Brecken Kobylecky, 15, was fishing on Basswood Lake when he caught the massive pike, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The enormous fish was difficult to land, according to Kobylecky.

Kobylecky stated, “We hooked onto a huge pike that was barely hooked, and could hardly land it due to the sheer size and weight of the fish.”

The fish was photographed before being returned to the lake.

The fish was caught on June 19, according to the agency, but it took state officials roughly three months to analyze the evidence and award Kobylecky the record for the largest catch-and-release pike caught in the state.