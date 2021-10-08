Buzdar unhappy with six departments for underutilization of development funds

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has conveyed displeasure of the provincial chief minister to administrative secretaries of six departments for alarmingly low utilization of development funds during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

After maiden meeting of review committee this financial year, the CS conveyed dissatisfaction of CM Usman Buzdar to these departments on poor utilization of development funds released during the first quarter.

From all the departments, only two utilized more than half of the released amount while those who spent 29 per cent or above managed to escape the CM’s wrath.

Out of six secretaries conveyed CM’s dissatisfaction, three failed to spend even a single penny while two utilized 3pc each and one just 2pc of the development funds released during the first quarter.

Secretary Environment Protection Department Syed Mubashir Hussain, Secretary Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman and Secretary Women Development Department Ambreen Raza were conveyed CM’s displeasure over zero per cent utilization of released development funds.

Secretary Population Welfare Department Muhammad Masood Mukhtar has been served notice for utilization of just 2pc of the released amount. Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department Nabeel Javed and Secretary Mines and Minerals Department Amir Ijaz Akbar have been reprimanded for utilization of just 3pc of the development funds.

“I am writing to convey to you the deep dissatisfaction expressed by the Chief Minister on the performance of your department with regard to the utilization of ADP funds”, the CS wrote to six secretaries.

“I must caution you that this state of affairs is absolutely unacceptable and you would need to work with commitment and resolve to ensure that the ADP funds allocated for your department are utilized within the stipulated timeframe”, the notice reads.

The review committee meetings are usually convened twice in a month for monitoring utilization of funds under the ADP. During the last fiscal year, the first meeting of the review committee was convened during the fourth quarter. Lack of monitoring at the top level led to lapse of development funds in almost all departments.

As per insiders, Prime Minister Imran Khan selected Dr Kamran Afzal as CS Punjab due to his acquaintance with financial matters.

On getting task of improving financial management of the biggest federating unit, Dr Kamran Afzal has shown his intent while chairing the first meeting of review committee.