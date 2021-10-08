China’s probe found two billion years old volcanic rocks on Moon: research
SYDNEY: The basaltic volcanic rocks, collected as part of China’s Chang’e-5 probe from the Moon, were about 2 billion years old, marking the youngest volcanic rocks identified on the Moon so far, according to an international research published in the journal Science on Friday.
Professor Alexander Nemchin from Space Science and Technology Center of Australia’s Curtin University, lead author of the research, said researchers determined the age of the lunar rock samples during remote sessions with the Beijing laboratory using large mass spectrometers that have helped revolutionise geology, similar to Curtin’s Sensitive High Resolution Ion Micro Probe Facility (SHRIMP).
The rock samples were collected during the Chang’e-5 lunar mission in December 2020, which marked the first time any nation had collected rocks from the Moon since 1976.
Nemchin said after analysing the chemistry of the rocks, they found the samples were one billion years younger than those rocks previously collected on the Moon.
Co-author Professor Gretchen Benedix, also from Curtin’s Space Science and Technology Center, said the new results would provide researchers with more calibration points for cratering chronology, enabling them to derive more accurate and higher resolution ages across many planetary surfaces.
“These results confirm what experts had long predicted based on remotely obtained images of the Moon and raise further questions as to why these young basalts exist,” Benedix said.
The task will now turn to finding a mechanism that will explain how this relatively recent heating of the Moon may have supported the formation of basaltic magmas with temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius, and ultimately help researchers improve age dating of the entire Solar System.
Read More
Elon Musk says Tesla moving headquarters to Texas
Tesla chief Elon Musk told investors on Thursday that the leading electric vehicle maker is...
Ancient river delta bolsters search for signs of life on Mars
Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of...
Google to stop pairing ads with climate change misinformation
Google on Thursday said it will no longer post ads next to misinformation about climate change on its search engine...
Samsung forecasts near-30% jump in Q3 operating profit
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics defied the global supply chain challenges to forecast a near-30-percent jump in...
IPhone to more than just control cars’ climates and seats in future
There’s more to iPhones than controlling music and the environment of cars....