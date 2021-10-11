Instagram to announce new ‘take a break future’ for teens’ safety in the near future

Instagram is on something new these days; the photo and video sharing application is working on innovative measures to encourage teenagers to keep away from harmful content for their safety and take a break from the social media, whenever needed.

Vice President for global affairs Facebook came up with the idea when former product manager, Frances Haugen disclosed the fact before Congress that Instagram has started disturbing mental health of many teenagers around the world.

“We’re going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenagers is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well-being, we will nudge them to look at other content”, says Clegg.

Furthermore, parents will be given options to supervise teens closely, in addition to introducing the ‘break’ feature.

Earlier, Facebook drew intense flak when Haugen made an announcement following the company’s internal research that Instagram could be harmful and unsafe for teen girls.