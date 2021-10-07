Investor to Ramiz Raja: ‘Blank cheque ready if Pakistan beat India’

Investor to Ramiz Raja: ‘Blank cheque ready if Pakistan beats India’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja was told by an investor that a blank cheque is ready for PCB if Pakistan beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In his meeting with the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), he stressed the importance of being self-sufficient rather than relying on the International Cricket Council (ICC) for funding.

Ramiz Raja said, “PCB runs 50 per cent on the funding of ICC. 90 per cent of funding to ICC comes from India. I’m afraid that if India stopped funding ICC, then PCB might collapse because PCB gives zero per cent funding to ICC. I’m determined to make Pakistan cricket strong,”

“One strong investor told me that a blank cheque is ready for the PCB if Pakistan beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup,”

Ramiz has reiterated that a flourishing cricket economy is the need of the hour in Pakistan, and international teams won’t pull out of the Pakistan tour if PCB has strong financial backing.

He said, “If our cricket economy is strong, we won’t be used and then binned by teams like England and New Zealand,”

“Best cricket team and best cricket economy are two big challenges.”

“We have increased salaries of domestic cricketers by a hundred thousand rupees as we want to ensure that they earn at least four million rupees every year. PCB is also looking for sponsors in this regard,”